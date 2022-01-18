Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 18, 2022 : PSTI, SQQQ, F, QQQ, TQQQ, AAPL, UL, PLTR, ATVI, MBT, BABA, LYG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -232.25 to 15,379.34. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,380,634 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTI) is +0.21 at $2.14, with 1,805,898 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PSTI is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.56 at $35.06, with 1,496,420 shares traded. This represents a 24.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.17 at $25.02, with 1,461,788 shares traded. F's current last sale is 125.1% of the target price of $20.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -5.92 at $374.09, with 1,457,259 shares traded. This represents a 25.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -3.35 at $68.52, with 1,405,032 shares traded. This represents a 82.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -2.56 at $170.51, with 899,071 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Unilever PLC (UL) is -5.47 at $48.82, with 823,962 shares traded.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.47 at $15.54, with 678,270 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 66.13% of the target price of $23.5.



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is +24.61 at $90.00, with 642,794 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATVI is in the "buy range".



Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) is -0.31 at $7.38, with 608,467 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MBT is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -6.02 at $125.55, with 582,968 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) is unchanged at $3.00, with 558,126 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

