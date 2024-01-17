Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 17, 2024 : SAVE, SQQQ, NIO, T, TQQQ, TSLA, AMD, SNAP, LCID, BABA, QQQ, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -101.79 to 16,728.92. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 37,310,526 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is -1.38 at $6.54, with 4,811,527 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.23 at $13.72, with 3,289,371 shares traded. This represents a 4.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.27 at $6.28, with 3,007,001 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.06 at $16.38, with 2,387,896 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/24/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.55 per share, which represents a 61 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.83 at $49.48, with 2,183,424 shares traded. This represents a 166.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.97 at $215.94, with 1,332,925 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/24/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.6 per share, which represents a 107 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +1.63 at $160.37, with 1,314,974 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.96. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.23 at $15.77, with 915,768 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 131.42% of the target price of $12.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.01 at $2.87, with 852,801 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.76 at $67.70, with 807,444 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.29 at $407.23, with 711,177 shares traded. This represents a 48.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.28 at $16.25, with 438,614 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 125% of the target price of $13.

