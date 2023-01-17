Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 17, 2023 : DCFC, TSLA, TQQQ, BBBY, SQQQ, TSLL, NIO, XPEV, CVNA, CCL, BABA, BKKT

January 17, 2023 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -22.1 to 11,519.38. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 56,068,452 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is +0.63 at $2.12, with 8,801,606 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DCFC is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.9 at $125.30, with 4,320,202 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 54.48% of the target price of $230.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.22 at $19.88, with 3,623,986 shares traded. This represents a 23.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -0.44 at $3.22, with 3,404,694 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 247.69% of the target price of $1.3.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.58 at $46.39, with 1,853,183 shares traded. This represents a 48.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.22 at $6.32, with 1,267,462 shares traded. This represents a 36.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.31 at $11.49, with 1,041,224 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.28 at $9.71, with 860,949 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 78.31% of the target price of $12.4.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) is +0.16 at $7.18, with 655,419 shares traded. CVNA's current last sale is 84.47% of the target price of $8.5.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.18 at $10.69, with 543,060 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 106.9% of the target price of $10.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.24 at $117.25, with 482,764 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 82.57% of the target price of $142.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is +0.12 at $2.17, with 413,258 shares traded. BKKT's current last sale is 97.53% of the target price of $2.225.

