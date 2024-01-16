Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 16, 2024 : SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, NIO, AMD, TSLL, LCID, SCHW, FCX, DIS, AU, LEN

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -45.42 to 16,787.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 41,310,994 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.22 at $13.69, with 3,714,631 shares traded. This represents a 4.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.76 at $49.58, with 1,884,484 shares traded. This represents a 166.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.54 at $215.35, with 1,665,923 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 85.29% of the target price of $252.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.11 at $7.06, with 1,603,511 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 74.71% of the target price of $9.45.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +2.57 at $149.13, with 991,257 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.96. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.28 at $11.53, with 926,988 shares traded. This represents a 105.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.025 at $3.03, with 879,661 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is -0.33 at $64.90, with 770,486 shares traded.SCHW is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/17/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.65 per share, which represents a 107 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is -0.29 at $40.65, with 557,394 shares traded. FCX's current last sale is 90.33% of the target price of $45.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is unchanged at $90.35, with 517,553 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) is -0.22 at $17.25, with 488,637 shares traded. AU's current last sale is 78.41% of the target price of $22.



Lennar Corporation (LEN) is -1 at $150.75, with 419,436 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.92. LEN's current last sale is 95.41% of the target price of $158.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.