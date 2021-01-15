Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 15, 2021 : CHRA, OBSV, BB, TLRY, PLTR, NIO, DBVT, APHA, CCIV, ACB, FCEL, AMTX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 19.94 to 12,918.63. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,374,230 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Charah Solutions, Inc. (CHRA) is +2.88 at $5.59, with 6,267,419 shares traded. CHRA's current last sale is 131.53% of the target price of $4.25.



ObsEva SA (OBSV) is +1.01 at $3.53, with 6,138,914 shares traded. OBSV's current last sale is 44.13% of the target price of $8.



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +1.94 at $11.05, with 4,179,815 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 200.91% of the target price of $5.5.



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +3.19 at $21.75, with 2,985,490 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 217.5% of the target price of $10.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +1.38 at $26.30, with 2,482,002 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 181.38% of the target price of $14.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.12 at $59.75, with 2,304,450 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 181.06% of the target price of $33.



DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is +2.05 at $5.79, with 2,088,760 shares traded. DBVT's current last sale is 72.38% of the target price of $8.



Aphria Inc. (APHA) is +1.84 at $13.95, with 1,475,716 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is +0.59 at $17.95, with 1,470,549 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is +1.1 at $13.06, with 1,391,584 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 142.11% of the target price of $9.19.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is -0.7 at $16.90, with 922,117 shares traded.FCEL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/21/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.07 per share, which represents a -12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Aemetis, Inc (AMTX) is +0.64 at $4.14, with 918,957 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMTX is in the "strong buy range".

