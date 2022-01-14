Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 14, 2022 : F, SQQQ, QQQ, TQQQ, MO, WFC, JPM, C, LVS, AAPL, TSLA, LCID

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -144.34 to 15,351.28. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 17,924,437 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.41 at $24.61, with 2,015,177 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.99 at $35.05, with 1,721,999 shares traded. This represents a 24.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.36 at $374.30, with 1,555,948 shares traded. This represents a 25.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.08 at $68.72, with 1,551,569 shares traded. This represents a 83.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Altria Group (MO) is -0.25 at $50.06, with 1,097,327 shares traded. MO's current last sale is 97.2% of the target price of $51.5.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.81 at $56.81, with 1,051,352 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.09. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is -6.63 at $161.60, with 820,517 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.98. Smarter Analyst Reports: EVgo’s PlugShare Platform Crosses 1M Downloads in 2021



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -2.67 at $65.11, with 802,151 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Makes Cross-Currency Sweeps Available in 14 European Countries



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is +3.32 at $40.98, with 801,928 shares traded. LVS's current last sale is 97.57% of the target price of $42.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.45 at $170.74, with 718,953 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -20.56 at $1,011.00, with 540,355 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 105.09% of the target price of $962.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -1.26 at $40.15, with 517,149 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "buy range".

