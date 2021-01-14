Pre-Market
CCIV

Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 14, 2021 : CCIV, FCEL, GME, NOK, UNVR, VZ, APHA, BABA, AAL, TLRY, INTC, NK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 20.25 to 12,993.88. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 22,121,026 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is +1.49 at $18.21, with 4,985,978 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is -1.37 at $17.77, with 2,247,277 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +5.49 at $36.89, with 2,089,925 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.1 at $4.08, with 1,202,446 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 88.7% of the target price of $4.6.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) is unchanged at $20.71, with 1,143,116 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UNVR is in the "buy range".

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.07 at $57.13, with 985,063 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VZ is in the "buy range".

Aphria Inc. (APHA) is +0.76 at $10.76, with 947,945 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Aphria Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +7.05 at $242.35, with 945,118 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 73.44% of the target price of $330.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.23 at $15.76, with 937,391 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 140.09% of the target price of $11.25.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.52 at $15.54, with 826,386 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 155.4% of the target price of $10.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.44 at $58.39, with 808,079 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 104.27% of the target price of $56.

NantKwest, Inc. (NK) is +4.82 at $19.60, with 658,259 shares traded. NK's current last sale is 150.77% of the target price of $13.

