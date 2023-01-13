Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 13, 2023 : BBBY, TSLA, TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLL, ZVSA, BAC, SPCE, CVNA, BBAI, DAL, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -111.96 to 11,347.65. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 78,219,354 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -0.11 at $5.13, with 12,332,922 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 394.62% of the target price of $1.3.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -6.96 at $116.60, with 7,705,636 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 50.7% of the target price of $230.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.62 at $19.09, with 5,598,430 shares traded. This represents a 18.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.48 at $48.22, with 3,556,342 shares traded. This represents a 54.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.52 at $5.67, with 2,808,756 shares traded. This represents a 22.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVSA) is +1.69 at $4.21, with 2,430,180 shares traded.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.85 at $33.62, with 2,294,692 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Halts Share Buyback Amid New Regulation



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +0.56 at $5.18, with 1,746,421 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 129.5% of the target price of $4.



Carvana Co. (CVNA) is -0.62 at $7.41, with 1,472,315 shares traded. CVNA's current last sale is 87.18% of the target price of $8.5.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.6 at $2.45, with 1,309,038 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 49% of the target price of $5.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is -2.15 at $37.45, with 1,006,433 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.31. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.29 at $11.52, with 925,104 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

