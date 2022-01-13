Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 13, 2022 : ADGI, SPCE, PBYI, TSM, ARCC, NKLA, MIME, SQQQ, F, CAT, DAL, VALE
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 38.58 to 15,943.68. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 22,101,110 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (ADGI) is +0.72 at $6.55, with 3,437,587 shares traded. ADGI's current last sale is 68.95% of the target price of $9.5.
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -1.42 at $10.95, with 1,947,185 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 42.12% of the target price of $26.
Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) is +0.13 at $2.75, with 1,146,334 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +6.83 at $139.06, with 775,723 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".
Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is -0.76 at $21.29, with 722,619 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is +0.5 at $10.94, with 602,606 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 66.3% of the target price of $16.5.
Mimecast Limited (MIME) is +2.06 at $81.25, with 588,692 shares traded. MIME's current last sale is 101.56% of the target price of $80.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.06 at $31.64, with 567,999 shares traded. This represents a 12.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.08 at $24.55, with 501,059 shares traded. F's current last sale is 129.21% of the target price of $19.
Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) is +0.6 at $223.00, with 473,097 shares traded. CAT's current last sale is 91.77% of the target price of $243.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is +0.66 at $41.27, with 463,164 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.16. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "buy range".
VALE S.A. (VALE) is -0.26 at $15.29, with 432,472 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 98.65% of the target price of $15.5.
