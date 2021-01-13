Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 13, 2021 : WIMI, ACOR, FCEL, CCIV, FUBO, GOEV, NIO, PLTR, XPEV, AAPL, SQQQ, GM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -12.88 to 12,879.21. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 43,183,900 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) is +2.21 at $8.48, with 8,334,828 shares traded. WIMI's current last sale is 106% of the target price of $8.



Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) is +2.82 at $7.06, with 4,285,111 shares traded. ACOR's current last sale is 23.54% of the target price of $29.994.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +1.4 at $20.45, with 2,788,728 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is +0.92 at $15.07, with 2,500,300 shares traded.



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is +2.22 at $38.70, with 1,705,975 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUBO is in the "buy range".



Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is +2.53 at $19.25, with 1,702,417 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOEV is in the "strong buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.15 at $61.89, with 1,651,322 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 187.55% of the target price of $33.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.98 at $25.20, with 1,543,518 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 173.79% of the target price of $14.5.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -1.68 at $52.62, with 987,331 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.04 at $128.76, with 965,971 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.12 at $15.14, with 965,350 shares traded. This represents a .53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



General Motors Company (GM) is +1.68 at $49.50, with 720,262 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.