Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 12, 2024 : SQQQ, TSLA, TQQQ, NIO, TSLL, BAC, C, AAL, LCID, BSX, DAL, JPM

January 12, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -12.83 to 16,808.07. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 57,165,558 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.14 at $13.63, with 3,856,472 shares traded. This represents a 3.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -7.01 at $220.21, with 2,612,252 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 87.21% of the target price of $252.5.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.5 at $49.78, with 1,824,601 shares traded. This represents a 167.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1802 at $7.22, with 1,571,717 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 76.4% of the target price of $9.45.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.58 at $11.92, with 1,538,764 shares traded. This represents a 112.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.8298 at $32.32, with 1,440,942 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Halts Share Buyback Amid New Regulation

Citigroup Inc. (C) is +1.02 at $53.10, with 1,062,348 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.58. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Makes Cross-Currency Sweeps Available in 14 European Countries

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.69 at $13.90, with 941,176 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.06. AAL's current last sale is 92.67% of the target price of $15.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.1011 at $3.16, with 811,261 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is +0.24 at $59.85, with 772,719 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is -2.49 at $39.77, with 598,954 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "strong buy range".

J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is +3.4 at $173.70, with 560,385 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.73. Smarter Analyst Reports: EVgo’s PlugShare Platform Crosses 1M Downloads in 2021

