Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 12, 2023 : BBBY, TQQQ, BBAI, AAL, MMV, SQQQ, TSLA, ABEV, TSM, AMC, NIO, BBD

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -30.62 to 11,371.9. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 56,781,766 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +0.65 at $4.14, with 13,530,741 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 207% of the target price of $2.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.29 at $19.70, with 7,548,630 shares traded. This represents a 22.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +1.6439 at $2.49, with 5,412,060 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 49.8% of the target price of $5.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.92 at $16.26, with 4,293,809 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.6. AAL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/19/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.6 per share, which represents a -142 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (MMV) is +0.715 at $3.35, with 3,156,403 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.6199 at $46.84, with 2,730,006 shares traded. This represents a 50.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.08 at $123.30, with 2,669,222 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 53.61% of the target price of $230.



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is -0.08 at $2.64, with 1,272,311 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 88% of the target price of $3.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +2.77 at $84.55, with 792,127 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.07 at $4.85, with 727,460 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 242.5% of the target price of $2.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.01 at $11.50, with 624,048 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is -0.07 at $2.89, with 610,519 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBD is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.