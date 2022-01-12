Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 12, 2022 : SQQQ, RIO, QQQ, AEG, DIDI, TQQQ, EBAY, LCID, PHG, CG, ZTS, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 113.45 to 15,957.57. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 16,569,166 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.07 at $6.36, with 3,161,563 shares traded. This represents a 12.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) is +1.33 at $75.75, with 1,646,202 shares traded. RIO's current last sale is 108.21% of the target price of $70.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.26 at $387.08, with 1,086,561 shares traded. This represents a 30.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Aegon NV (AEG) is +0.08 at $5.73, with 953,358 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.27 at $5.17, with 779,916 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 20.68% of the target price of $25.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.41 at $152.37, with 582,555 shares traded. This represents a 103.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) is unchanged at $66.43, with 550,157 shares traded. EBAY's current last sale is 86.27% of the target price of $77.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.52 at $44.95, with 504,372 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "buy range".

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is -6.06 at $32.71, with 496,823 shares traded. PHG's current last sale is 54.52% of the target price of $60.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is unchanged at $52.18, with 493,370 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.16. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CG is in the "buy range".

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) is +2.4 at $215.20, with 478,482 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZTS is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.1 at $24.45, with 473,374 shares traded. F's current last sale is 128.68% of the target price of $19.

