Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 12, 2021 : CCIV, NIO, FCEL, XPEV, TSLA, AAPL, SNY, O, TSM, LI, SOS, TLRY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 24.17 to 12,926.66. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,211,673 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is +1.57 at $14.77, with 8,711,122 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.38 at $61.32, with 4,728,237 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +1.2998 at $17.05, with 1,610,633 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 200.59% of the target price of $8.5.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.66 at $46.02, with 937,921 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +17.9 at $829.09, with 875,065 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 169.9% of the target price of $488.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.27 at $129.25, with 842,641 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Sanofi (SNY) is +0.21 at $48.26, with 797,933 shares traded. SNY's current last sale is 77.84% of the target price of $62.



Realty Income Corporation (O) is -2.62 at $56.80, with 617,810 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for O is in the "buy range".



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +3.09 at $125.69, with 598,274 shares traded.TSM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/14/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.92 per share, which represents a 73 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +0.36 at $33.15, with 491,643 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "buy range".



SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.07 at $2.22, with 469,393 shares traded.



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.4 at $12.73, with 446,173 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 127.3% of the target price of $10.

