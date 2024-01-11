Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 11, 2024 : SPEC, CAN, SQQQ, TQQQ, SWN, NIO, COIN, TSLA, PLTR, XPEV, BABA, CHWY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 19.54 to 16,812.59. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 60,454,639 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Spectaire Holdings, Inc. (SPEC) is +1.32 at $3.75, with 5,258,098 shares traded. SPEC's current last sale is 208.33% of the target price of $1.8.



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +0.37 at $2.51, with 2,786,441 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CAN is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2 at $13.34, with 2,689,706 shares traded. This represents a 1.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.83 at $50.87, with 2,074,927 shares traded. This represents a 174.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is -0.17 at $6.72, with 1,921,773 shares traded. SWN's current last sale is 84% of the target price of $8.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1602 at $7.57, with 1,455,528 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 80.11% of the target price of $9.45.



Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is +6.11 at $157.40, with 1,342,431 shares traded. COIN's current last sale is 157.4% of the target price of $100.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.51 at $234.45, with 1,100,132 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 92.85% of the target price of $252.5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.28 at $17.07, with 664,960 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 131.31% of the target price of $13.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.35 at $12.75, with 347,069 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 70.44% of the target price of $18.1.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.09 at $72.50, with 320,217 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is +0.3 at $20.24, with 281,746 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHWY is in the "buy range".

