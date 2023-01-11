Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 11, 2023 : BBBY, BIOR, TQQQ, TSLA, SQQQ, DASH, FRO, TSLL, XPEV, AMC, NIO, HKD

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 28.1 to 11,233.88. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 43,291,869 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +0.5585 at $2.63, with 7,851,589 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 131.43% of the target price of $2.



Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (BIOR) is +1.55 at $6.95, with 5,818,322 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BIOR is 7.299795; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.16 at $18.65, with 4,840,556 shares traded. This represents a 15.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.57 at $121.42, with 2,979,909 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 52.79% of the target price of $230.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.49 at $49.54, with 1,932,782 shares traded. This represents a 59.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is +0.76 at $48.80, with 1,356,256 shares traded. DASH's current last sale is 65.07% of the target price of $75.



Frontline Plc (FRO) is -0.69 at $13.55, with 899,060 shares traded. FRO's current last sale is 84.69% of the target price of $16.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.2 at $6.06, with 788,502 shares traded. This represents a 30.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is unchanged at $10.09, with 653,511 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 81.37% of the target price of $12.4.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.27 at $4.33, with 645,603 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 216.5% of the target price of $2.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.15 at $11.39, with 639,390 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is +1.48 at $14.95, with 636,852 shares traded.

