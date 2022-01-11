Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 11, 2022 : BDTX, SQQQ, FTI, QQQ, AAL, TQQQ, F, NOK, RIO, AAPL, SAN, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 27.53 to 15,641.96. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 23,990,292 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) is +0.85 at $5.35, with 6,610,517 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.06 at $6.65, with 3,765,497 shares traded. This represents a 18.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is -0.49 at $6.29, with 1,598,809 shares traded. FTI's current last sale is 62.9% of the target price of $10.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.52 at $381.63, with 770,127 shares traded. This represents a 28.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.21 at $19.00, with 769,049 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 97.44% of the target price of $19.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.5 at $146.10, with 743,528 shares traded. This represents a 94.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.04 at $23.81, with 680,874 shares traded. F's current last sale is 125.32% of the target price of $19.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is unchanged at $6.17, with 596,294 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) is unchanged at $72.71, with 528,441 shares traded. RIO's current last sale is 103.87% of the target price of $70.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.01 at $173.20, with 517,548 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is -0.06 at $3.53, with 375,092 shares traded. SAN's current last sale is 84.05% of the target price of $4.2.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.04 at $16.54, with 329,616 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 71.91% of the target price of $23.

