Pre-Market
BDTX

Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 11, 2022 : BDTX, SQQQ, FTI, QQQ, AAL, TQQQ, F, NOK, RIO, AAPL, SAN, PLTR

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 27.53 to 15,641.96. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 23,990,292 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) is +0.85 at $5.35, with 6,610,517 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.06 at $6.65, with 3,765,497 shares traded. This represents a 18.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is -0.49 at $6.29, with 1,598,809 shares traded. FTI's current last sale is 62.9% of the target price of $10.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.52 at $381.63, with 770,127 shares traded. This represents a 28.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.21 at $19.00, with 769,049 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 97.44% of the target price of $19.5.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.5 at $146.10, with 743,528 shares traded. This represents a 94.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.04 at $23.81, with 680,874 shares traded. F's current last sale is 125.32% of the target price of $19.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is unchanged at $6.17, with 596,294 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) is unchanged at $72.71, with 528,441 shares traded. RIO's current last sale is 103.87% of the target price of $70.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.01 at $173.20, with 517,548 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is -0.06 at $3.53, with 375,092 shares traded. SAN's current last sale is 84.05% of the target price of $4.2.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.04 at $16.54, with 329,616 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 71.91% of the target price of $23.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BDTX SQQQ FTI QQQ AAL TQQQ F NOK RIO AAPL SAN
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular