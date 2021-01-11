Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 11, 2021 : NIO, SQQQ, MESO, LI, TSLA, AAPL, XPEV, TWTR, FCEL, AMC, GME, BA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -110.11 to 12,995.09. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,857,559 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +6.69 at $65.61, with 14,204,880 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.29 at $14.63, with 2,271,791 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Mesoblast Limited (MESO) is +5.95 at $14.61, with 2,218,997 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MESO is 11.043335; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +0.43 at $34.73, with 1,643,285 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -11.09 at $868.93, with 1,376,269 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.68 at $130.37, with 1,258,374 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.4 at $46.85, with 1,127,461 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -3.99 at $47.49, with 1,081,953 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 101.04% of the target price of $47.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is -0.7302 at $14.59, with 818,779 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 171.64% of the target price of $8.5.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.045 at $2.19, with 758,620 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 62.43% of the target price of $3.5.



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +2.56 at $20.25, with 687,384 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 144.64% of the target price of $14.



Boeing Company (The) (BA) is -7.65 at $202.25, with 565,987 shares traded. BA's current last sale is 82.55% of the target price of $245.

