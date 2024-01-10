News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 10, 2024 : JNPR, SQQQ, TQQQ, GRFS, AZN, NIO, NVDA, COIN, PG, CHWY, BMY, PLTR

January 10, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 8.34 to 16,687.04. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,431,217 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) is +0.32 at $37.13, with 6,882,646 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.04 at $13.78, with 2,231,171 shares traded. This represents a 5.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.17 at $49.24, with 1,913,902 shares traded. This represents a 178.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) is +0.18 at $8.88, with 1,445,115 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRFS is in the "buy range".

Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is +0.03 at $68.94, with 1,228,815 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $7.60, with 987,040 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 72.73% of the target price of $10.45.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +5.26 at $536.66, with 945,982 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is -3.69 at $148.30, with 778,226 shares traded. COIN's current last sale is 148.3% of the target price of $100.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is -0.34 at $148.96, with 716,199 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PG is in the "buy range".

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is -1.14 at $20.01, with 617,860 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHWY is in the "buy range".

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.14 at $51.42, with 421,052 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 87.15% of the target price of $59.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.13 at $16.52, with 382,390 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 127.08% of the target price of $13.

