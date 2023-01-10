Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 10, 2023 : PRE, TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, FRO, TSLL, MUFG, BABA, XPEV, EURN, HKD, SHC

January 10, 2023 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -66.83 to 11,041.62. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 47,599,160 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) is +1.48 at $3.34, with 8,500,987 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PRE is in the "strong buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.37 at $17.64, with 5,879,811 shares traded. This represents a 9.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.1 at $52.38, with 3,590,706 shares traded. This represents a 68.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.17 at $118.60, with 3,204,372 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 47.44% of the target price of $250.

Frontline Plc (FRO) is +2.77 at $14.10, with 2,820,550 shares traded. FRO's current last sale is 88.13% of the target price of $16.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.08 at $5.84, with 1,288,027 shares traded. This represents a 25.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) is -0.1594 at $6.71, with 1,080,095 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MUFG is in the "strong buy range".

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.46 at $112.29, with 999,146 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 80.21% of the target price of $140.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.27 at $10.18, with 961,811 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 82.1% of the target price of $12.4.

Euronav NV (EURN) is -2.63 at $13.31, with 888,616 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EURN is in the "buy range".

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is -0.63 at $14.25, with 801,480 shares traded.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) is +5.6 at $14.24, with 794,278 shares traded. SHC's current last sale is 189.87% of the target price of $7.5.

