Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 10, 2022 : ZNGA, SQQQ, TLRY, QQQ, RIO, TQQQ, F, AAPL, PLTR, PHG, BMY, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -175.47 to 15,416.72. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 54,510,048 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is +3.07 at $9.07, with 22,889,765 shares traded. ZNGA's current last sale is 86.38% of the target price of $10.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.2401 at $6.98, with 4,696,823 shares traded. This represents a 23.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.86 at $7.28, with 2,511,552 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Tilray Acquires Breckenridge Distillery; Shares Gain



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -4.53 at $375.33, with 1,612,310 shares traded. This represents a 26.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) is -0.04 at $72.20, with 1,495,691 shares traded. RIO's current last sale is 103.14% of the target price of $70.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -5.08 at $138.99, with 1,430,370 shares traded. This represents a 85.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.21 at $24.23, with 1,286,418 shares traded. F's current last sale is 127.53% of the target price of $19.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -2.1699 at $170.00, with 901,250 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.32 at $16.24, with 726,549 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 70.61% of the target price of $23.



Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is -0.36 at $37.41, with 555,709 shares traded. PHG's current last sale is 62.35% of the target price of $60.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.03 at $62.86, with 510,300 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 87.92% of the target price of $71.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.4 at $28.90, with 432,289 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

