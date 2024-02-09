Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 9, 2024 : ERIC, SQQQ, PLTR, TQQQ, NET, AFRM, ARM, TSLA, DOOR, PINS, NIO, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 65.14 to 17,848.31. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 56,633,103 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Ericsson (ERIC) is +0.17 at $5.56, with 3,163,982 shares traded. ERIC's current last sale is 101.92% of the target price of $5.455.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.09 at $11.36, with 2,167,353 shares traded. This represents a -.26% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.32 at $24.83, with 1,997,948 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.54 at $59.09, with 1,742,919 shares traded. This represents a 193.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is +21.52 at $111.83, with 1,016,989 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is -3.55 at $45.67, with 964,235 shares traded. AFRM's current last sale is 175.65% of the target price of $26.



Arm Holdings plc (ARM) is -3.78 at $110.11, with 846,693 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.09 at $190.65, with 767,130 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 84.92% of the target price of $224.5.



Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) is +33.04 at $129.65, with 682,378 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DOOR is in the "buy range".



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -3.41 at $37.31, with 653,731 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PINS is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $5.86, with 616,715 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 63.7% of the target price of $9.2.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.42 at $71.20, with 449,521 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

