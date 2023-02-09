Pre-Market
TQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 9, 2023 : TQQQ, BBBY, TSLA, SOUN, SQQQ, CS, AFRM, NIO, DIS, AI, LUMN, AMC

February 09, 2023 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 145.26 to 12,640.64. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 47,414,985 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.78 at $25.77, with 4,898,382 shares traded. This represents a 60.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +0.1685 at $2.78, with 4,434,508 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 198.46% of the target price of $1.4.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +6.4189 at $207.71, with 4,212,260 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 103.85% of the target price of $200.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is -0.22 at $4.41, with 3,183,718 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "strong buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.1 at $34.06, with 3,052,880 shares traded. This represents a 9.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.24 at $3.34, with 1,926,040 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 65.49% of the target price of $5.1.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is -2.56 at $13.46, with 1,443,253 shares traded. AFRM's current last sale is 70.84% of the target price of $19.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.31 at $10.96, with 1,129,982 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +6.67 at $118.45, with 815,368 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is +0.8 at $26.99, with 742,670 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 207.62% of the target price of $13.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is -0.0085 at $3.94, with 625,745 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.15 at $5.87, with 539,848 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 293.5% of the target price of $2.

