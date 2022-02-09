Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 9, 2022 : PTON, UBER, FB, PFE, TQQQ, SQQQ, SOFI, INTC, OXY, F, MRK, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 172.77 to 14,919.8. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,426,382 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is -0.37 at $36.90, with 2,192,059 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.21. PTON's current last sale is 61.5% of the target price of $60.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.04 at $38.38, with 2,011,257 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Uber Launches Holiday Hub; Street Says Buy



Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) is +3.9 at $224.08, with 1,870,328 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.07 at $51.77, with 1,733,903 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.42 at $61.74, with 1,612,436 shares traded. This represents a 64.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.58 at $36.50, with 1,528,768 shares traded. This represents a 29.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.43 at $12.56, with 1,071,614 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.57 at $49.38, with 1,003,033 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.84. INTC's current last sale is 89.78% of the target price of $55.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is -0.06 at $39.29, with 783,317 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.08. OXY's current last sale is 98.23% of the target price of $40.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.41 at $18.13, with 778,565 shares traded. F's current last sale is 86.33% of the target price of $21.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is +0.24 at $77.15, with 738,005 shares traded. MRK's current last sale is 84.32% of the target price of $91.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.9 at $25.59, with 673,776 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.