Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 9, 2021 : GLUU, TLRY, CLF, NOK, COTY, AMC, SOS, KALV, ACB, FUTU, APHA, CAN

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -27.66 to 13,667.36. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 57,113,122 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) is +3.15 at $12.54, with 10,251,406 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GLUU is in the "buy range".

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +5.76 at $35.85, with 3,910,865 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is -1.67 at $15.66, with 3,692,601 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLF is in the "buy range".

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.01 at $4.25, with 1,990,969 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 87.63% of the target price of $4.85.

Coty Inc. (COTY) is -0.19 at $7.75, with 1,984,588 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Coty Announces Consolidation of Fragrance Manufacturing Operations with Intended Closure of Site in Cologne, Germany

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.3 at $5.88, with 1,913,624 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 147% of the target price of $4.

SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.39 at $4.44, with 1,890,441 shares traded.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) is +21.49 at $37.10, with 1,637,373 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KALV is in the "buy range".

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is +0.86 at $15.73, with 1,387,356 shares traded.ACB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/11/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.19 per share, which represents a -216 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is +15 at $143.00, with 1,281,432 shares traded.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) is +2.41 at $21.39, with 1,106,748 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +0.54 at $7.60, with 988,454 shares traded.

