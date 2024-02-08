Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 8, 2024 : IMGN, PLTR, ARM, BAC, T, GOTU, PYPL, DIS, SQQQ, TJX, TQQQ, INTC

News & Insights

February 08, 2024 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -14.81 to 17,740.26. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 38,795,359 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) is +1.68 at $31.23, with 5,150,923 shares traded. IMGN's current last sale is 100.74% of the target price of $31.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.37 at $23.97, with 3,078,054 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Arm Holdings plc (ARM) is +21.1574 at $98.17, with 2,553,707 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ARM is in the "buy range".

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.09 at $33.09, with 2,420,288 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. BAC's current last sale is 94.54% of the target price of $35.

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.04 at $17.37, with 2,312,931 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is +0.28 at $4.99, with 1,742,039 shares traded. GOTU's current last sale is 127.95% of the target price of $3.9.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is -5.14 at $58.10, with 1,672,800 shares traded. PYPL's current last sale is 83% of the target price of $70.

Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +7.81 at $106.95, with 1,605,662 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.07 at $11.58, with 1,556,124 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) is -0.06 at $97.77, with 1,548,277 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TJX is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.29 at $58.02, with 1,483,665 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.08 at $42.70, with 1,237,448 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 99.3% of the target price of $43.

