Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 8, 2023 : TQQQ, BBBY, ATVI, UBER, OSH, ZH, SQQQ, LUMN, XOM, TSLA, AWIN, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -40.47 to 12,687.8. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 50,007,375 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.3 at $26.11, with 4,666,643 shares traded. This represents a 62.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +0.07 at $3.08, with 4,159,471 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 220% of the target price of $1.4.



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is -2.58 at $73.02, with 4,107,473 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATVI is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +2.6 at $37.50, with 3,863,801 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Uber Launches Holiday Hub; Street Says Buy



Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) is +1.37 at $35.05, with 3,803,048 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.27. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Zhihu Inc. (ZH) is +0.2385 at $2.11, with 3,288,148 shares traded. ZH's current last sale is 105.43% of the target price of $2.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.37 at $33.75, with 2,983,711 shares traded. This represents a 8.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is -0.86 at $4.13, with 2,622,047 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 68.83% of the target price of $6.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.06 at $114.98, with 2,206,764 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.84 at $195.97, with 2,012,169 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 97.99% of the target price of $200.



AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) is +0.3 at $2.86, with 1,532,385 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +2.6958 at $108.20, with 1,102,881 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 76.46% of the target price of $141.5.

