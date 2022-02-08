Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 8, 2022 : VLDR, PTON, GSK, PFE, TQQQ, SNAP, UCL, FB, SQQQ, BHP, F, COTY
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -31.03 to 14,540.22. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,069,184 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) is +1.48 at $5.25, with 8,212,631 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VLDR is 10.250733; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is -0.65 at $29.10, with 6,843,053 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.18. PTON's current last sale is 58.2% of the target price of $50.
GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is unchanged at $44.99, with 2,749,100 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.63. GSK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/9/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.63 per share, which represents a 62 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -1.99 at $51.22, with 1,725,979 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.85. Smarter Analyst Reports: Pfizer Rewards Shareholders With 2.6% Dividend Hike
ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.42 at $56.95, with 1,646,279 shares traded. This represents a 51.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -1.73 at $36.15, with 1,372,529 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".
uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) is +0.555 at $2.02, with 1,266,192 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) is -3.66 at $221.25, with 1,115,472 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.34 at $39.70, with 1,093,073 shares traded. This represents a 41.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.
BHP Group Limited (BHP) is +0.71 at $69.16, with 931,786 shares traded. BHP's current last sale is 94.74% of the target price of $73.
Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.1701 at $17.72, with 678,374 shares traded. F's current last sale is 80.55% of the target price of $22.
Coty Inc. (COTY) is +0.2791 at $8.86, with 623,887 shares traded. COTY's current last sale is 73.83% of the target price of $12.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore Pre-MarketExplore
Most Popular
- Big Earnings Beats for GOOGL, AMD, GM; Misses for PYPL and SBUX
- Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 1, 2022 : AMC, T, VZ, TQQQ, NIO, SPIR, PCG, SQQQ, MNOV, QQQ, AVXL, AMD
- Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 2, 2022 : PYPL, AAPL, SQQQ, TQQQ, AMD, RRD, F, QQQ, BRFS, T, NIO, AMC
- Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 31, 2022 : BAC, AAPL, TQQQ, SQQQ, UBS, QQQ, SOFI, KSCP, NOK, NIO, UMC, F