Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 8, 2021 : LAIX, PLTR, SOS, JG, SNPR, NOK, AMC, EBON, WPRT, CLOV, TXMD, VOD

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 65.8 to 13,669.76. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 47,074,752 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



LAIX Inc. (LAIX) is +1.37 at $5.46, with 3,842,204 shares traded. LAIX's current last sale is 364% of the target price of $1.5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +3.65 at $37.70, with 3,182,075 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 251.33% of the target price of $15.



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.42 at $4.30, with 2,902,393 shares traded.



Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) is +0.72 at $5.70, with 2,603,423 shares traded.



Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (SNPR) is +5.6 at $18.50, with 2,537,428 shares traded.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.06 at $4.28, with 2,312,682 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 88.25% of the target price of $4.85.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.07 at $6.90, with 2,281,549 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 172.5% of the target price of $4.



Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is +0.83 at $6.66, with 1,921,197 shares traded.



Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) is +3.97 at $12.62, with 1,762,214 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WPRT is in the "buy range".



Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is -0.04 at $12.89, with 1,388,711 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLOV is in the "buy range".



TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is +0.48 at $2.38, with 1,385,233 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for TXMD is 12.905682; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) is +0.02 at $18.61, with 1,260,002 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VOD is in the "buy range".

