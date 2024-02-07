Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 7, 2024 : GLT, BABA, NYCB, SNAP, SQQQ, MOR, GRDI, PLTR, RBLX, TQQQ, TSLA, TSLL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 74.07 to 17,646.8. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 31,173,285 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) is +1.21 at $2.49, with 13,933,257 shares traded.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -3.02 at $75.21, with 7,998,008 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Alibaba to Reorganize E-commerce Businesses to Boost Growth — Report



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is +0.36 at $4.56, with 7,804,693 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -5.24 at $12.21, with 6,060,322 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 93.92% of the target price of $13.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.14 at $11.72, with 2,981,307 shares traded. This represents a .77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



MorphoSys AG (MOR) is +0.78 at $17.05, with 2,876,174 shares traded. MOR's current last sale is 185.31% of the target price of $9.201.



GRIID Infrastructure Inc. (GRDI) is +0.4 at $2.52, with 2,578,016 shares traded.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.4 at $21.47, with 2,557,873 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is +5.066 at $45.67, with 2,400,785 shares traded. RBLX's current last sale is 92.25% of the target price of $49.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.71 at $57.33, with 1,495,429 shares traded. This represents a 184.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.51 at $187.61, with 1,286,918 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 83.57% of the target price of $224.5.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.2 at $9.25, with 1,159,299 shares traded. This represents a 16.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.

