Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 7, 2023 : BBBY, SOUN, TQQQ, TSLA, SQQQ, AI, AMC, BBAI, BZFD, PINS, SNAP, CHGG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 30.08 to 12,494.59. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 54,884,569 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -1.79 at $4.07, with 14,886,794 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 313.08% of the target price of $1.3.



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +0.33 at $4.36, with 5,598,189 shares traded.SOUN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/9/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.17 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.09 at $24.96, with 3,156,330 shares traded. This represents a 55.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.46 at $197.22, with 2,891,659 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 98.61% of the target price of $200.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.13 at $35.45, with 2,794,676 shares traded. This represents a 13.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is -0.67 at $26.88, with 1,482,144 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 206.77% of the target price of $13.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.19 at $6.99, with 1,290,341 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 349.5% of the target price of $2.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.21 at $5.90, with 1,188,909 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 118% of the target price of $5.



BuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD) is -0.0615 at $2.14, with 1,083,516 shares traded. BZFD's current last sale is 106.93% of the target price of $2.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -0.24 at $27.65, with 789,486 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 98.75% of the target price of $28.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.15 at $12.22, with 720,201 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 122.2% of the target price of $10.



Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) is -4.71 at $16.32, with 702,203 shares traded. CHGG's current last sale is 56.28% of the target price of $29.

