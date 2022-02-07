Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 7, 2022 : PTON, TQQQ, BABA, SQQQ, RDBX, F, XOM, SAVE, NIO, QQQ, SNAP, CSCO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 51.79 to 14,746.14. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 25,292,706 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is +7.85 at $32.45, with 6,743,638 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.18. PTON is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/8/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.18 per share, which represents a 18 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.8 at $59.50, with 1,429,532 shares traded. This represents a 58.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -4.36 at $117.86, with 1,359,277 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/8/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.92 per share, which represents a 298 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.56 at $37.99, with 1,233,947 shares traded. This represents a 34.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is +0.06 at $2.50, with 1,173,520 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDBX is in the "strong buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.09 at $17.87, with 1,063,808 shares traded. F's current last sale is 81.23% of the target price of $22.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.17 at $81.24, with 1,057,919 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.86. XOM's current last sale is 112.83% of the target price of $72.



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is +2.65 at $24.38, with 995,139 shares traded.SAVE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/8/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.89 per share, which represents a -161 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.29 at $24.25, with 936,139 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.45 at $359.46, with 930,174 shares traded. This represents a 20.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.35 at $38.56, with 897,338 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.1 at $55.05, with 707,839 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".

