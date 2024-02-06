News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 6, 2024 : PLTR, NIO, SQQQ, NVDA, TSLA, BKR, AAPL, TQQQ, BABA, T, XPEV, WFC

February 06, 2024 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 35.7 to 17,648.74. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 44,545,947 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +3.1 at $19.82, with 9,465,795 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 152.46% of the target price of $13.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.26 at $5.64, with 3,298,158 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.07 at $11.71, with 2,455,073 shares traded. This represents a .69% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +5.88 at $699.20, with 2,016,310 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.88 at $178.18, with 1,966,222 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 79.37% of the target price of $224.5.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is unchanged at $28.80, with 1,858,624 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BKR is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.01 at $187.69, with 1,813,635 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.28. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.34 at $57.29, with 1,724,107 shares traded. This represents a 184.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.9 at $76.53, with 1,273,979 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/7/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.4 per share, which represents a 244 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.09 at $17.64, with 634,877 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.67 at $8.54, with 435,825 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 46.04% of the target price of $18.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.2 at $48.50, with 411,059 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. WFC's current last sale is 93.27% of the target price of $52.

