Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 6, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, SOUN, BBAI, BZFD, AI, AMC, TSLL, APE, NIO, LU

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -103.74 to 12,469.62. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 69,322,174 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.57 at $24.95, with 5,422,308 shares traded. This represents a 54.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.8 at $35.47, with 5,321,456 shares traded. This represents a 13.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +4.9 at $194.88, with 4,695,496 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 97.44% of the target price of $200.



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +0.8 at $3.62, with 4,437,319 shares traded.SOUN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/9/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.17 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.72 at $5.91, with 3,060,665 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 118.2% of the target price of $5.



BuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD) is +0.35 at $2.49, with 3,024,436 shares traded. BZFD's current last sale is 124.5% of the target price of $2.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is +1.6 at $27.48, with 1,772,262 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 211.38% of the target price of $13.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.35 at $6.43, with 1,423,053 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 321.5% of the target price of $2.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.43 at $12.01, with 1,420,442 shares traded. This represents a 158.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is +0.18 at $3.19, with 1,387,144 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.19 at $11.00, with 1,031,018 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is -0.2 at $2.78, with 887,393 shares traded. LU's current last sale is 99.29% of the target price of $2.8.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.