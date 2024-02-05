Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 5, 2024 : GRDI, PLTR, CHEA, SQQQ, NVDA, TQQQ, EVBG, NIO, BABA, EL, CTLT, GOLD

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -16.33 to 17,626.4. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 73,462,163 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



GRIID Infrastructure Inc. (GRDI) is +0.6304 at $2.63, with 4,140,984 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.53 at $17.55, with 3,644,395 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Thursday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Markets Opens



Chenghe Acquisition Co. (CHEA) is +6.9301 at $12.26, with 2,703,564 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.05 at $11.77, with 2,518,910 shares traded. This represents a 1.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +20.651 at $682.25, with 1,949,419 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.18 at $57.06, with 1,467,575 shares traded. This represents a 183.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) is +4.33 at $28.12, with 1,314,992 shares traded. EVBG's current last sale is 124.98% of the target price of $22.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.01 at $5.55, with 962,147 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 60.33% of the target price of $9.2.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.75 at $72.60, with 316,430 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/7/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.4 per share, which represents a 244 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL) is +21.58 at $155.70, with 287,966 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. EL's current last sale is 105.2% of the target price of $148.



Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) is +5.74 at $60.25, with 270,042 shares traded.CTLT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/9/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.06 per share, which represents a 62 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is -0.19 at $15.22, with 239,521 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOLD is in the "buy range".

