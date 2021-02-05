Pre-Market
LAIX

Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 5, 2021 : LAIX, TTOO, JG, AMC, STG, LIZI, GME, F, CLOV, NOK, ZYNE, KRKR

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 40.84 to 13,601.73. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 52,654,003 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) is +5.08 at $7.64, with 13,985,947 shares traded. LAIX's current last sale is 509.33% of the target price of $1.5.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) is +1.18 at $3.58, with 9,911,167 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TTOO is in the "buy range".

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) is +4.82 at $8.80, with 9,730,106 shares traded.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.36 at $7.45, with 4,560,044 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 186.25% of the target price of $4.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) is +1.22 at $2.62, with 4,255,085 shares traded.

LIZHI INC. (LIZI) is +2.05 at $16.54, with 2,599,262 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +4.63 at $58.13, with 2,318,750 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 415.21% of the target price of $14.

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.38 at $11.75, with 2,169,548 shares traded. F's current last sale is 117.5% of the target price of $10.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is +0.49 at $12.72, with 1,878,027 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLOV is in the "buy range".

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.02 at $4.35, with 1,710,044 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 94.57% of the target price of $4.6.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) is +0.3 at $4.81, with 1,386,854 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZYNE is in the "buy range".

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) is +2.67 at $7.17, with 1,009,139 shares traded. KRKR's current last sale is 119.5% of the target price of $6.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LAIX TTOO JG AMC STG LIZI GME F CLOV NOK ZYNE
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio