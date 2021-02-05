Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 5, 2021 : LAIX, TTOO, JG, AMC, STG, LIZI, GME, F, CLOV, NOK, ZYNE, KRKR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 40.84 to 13,601.73. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 52,654,003 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



LAIX Inc. (LAIX) is +5.08 at $7.64, with 13,985,947 shares traded. LAIX's current last sale is 509.33% of the target price of $1.5.



T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) is +1.18 at $3.58, with 9,911,167 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TTOO is in the "buy range".



Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) is +4.82 at $8.80, with 9,730,106 shares traded.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.36 at $7.45, with 4,560,044 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 186.25% of the target price of $4.



Sunlands Technology Group (STG) is +1.22 at $2.62, with 4,255,085 shares traded.



LIZHI INC. (LIZI) is +2.05 at $16.54, with 2,599,262 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +4.63 at $58.13, with 2,318,750 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 415.21% of the target price of $14.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.38 at $11.75, with 2,169,548 shares traded. F's current last sale is 117.5% of the target price of $10.



Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is +0.49 at $12.72, with 1,878,027 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLOV is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.02 at $4.35, with 1,710,044 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 94.57% of the target price of $4.6.



Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) is +0.3 at $4.81, with 1,386,854 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZYNE is in the "buy range".



36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) is +2.67 at $7.17, with 1,009,139 shares traded. KRKR's current last sale is 119.5% of the target price of $6.

