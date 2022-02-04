Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 4, 2022 : SNAP, GSK, TQQQ, SQQQ, F, QQQ, AAPL, FB, AMH, TAK, PINS, VNDA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 29.43 to 14,530.54. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 19,639,231 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +9.92 at $34.42, with 8,149,794 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is unchanged at $44.92, with 3,278,670 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.63. GSK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/9/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.63 per share, which represents a 62 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.3 at $58.04, with 2,947,122 shares traded. This represents a 54.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.93 at $39.03, with 2,339,262 shares traded. This represents a 38.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -1.3 at $18.59, with 2,046,962 shares traded. F's current last sale is 84.5% of the target price of $22.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.78 at $356.33, with 1,808,616 shares traded. This represents a 19.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.18 at $172.50, with 914,173 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) is +0.24 at $238.00, with 867,232 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) is unchanged at $39.41, with 692,276 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMH is in the "buy range".



Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) is +0.26 at $14.70, with 618,170 shares traded. TAK's current last sale is 89.63% of the target price of $16.4.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +2.16 at $26.67, with 589,757 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) is -3.12 at $11.53, with 589,141 shares traded.VNDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/9/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.09 per share, which represents a 15 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

