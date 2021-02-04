Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 4, 2021 : AACG, NOK, VGAC, AMC, CLOV, LIZI, AEG, CCIV, XL, CRBP, AAPL, BILI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 69.24 to 13,471.61. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 50,151,821 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ATA Creativity Global (AACG) is +1.87 at $3.23, with 10,588,173 shares traded.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.15 at $4.55, with 8,520,806 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021



VG Acquisition Corp. (VGAC) is +2 at $15.47, with 4,044,261 shares traded.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.05 at $8.92, with 3,617,084 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 223% of the target price of $4.



Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is -0.8 at $13.15, with 2,830,504 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLOV is in the "buy range".



LIZHI INC. (LIZI) is +2.7 at $11.20, with 2,489,978 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LIZI is in the "buy range".



Aegon NV (AEG) is +0.01 at $4.17, with 2,001,949 shares traded.AEG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/11/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 999 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is -0.3 at $29.19, with 1,742,193 shares traded.



XL Fleet Corp. (XL) is +1.9 at $21.52, with 1,596,939 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XL is in the "strong buy range".



Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) is +0.39 at $3.08, with 1,247,980 shares traded. CRBP's current last sale is 236.92% of the target price of $1.3.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +2.44 at $136.38, with 1,179,789 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is +15.81 at $151.00, with 851,178 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BILI is in the "buy range".

