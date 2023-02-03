Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 3, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, GRCL, AAPL, BBBY, JWN, F, CVNA, APE, NIO, SI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -216.31 to 12,586.83. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 58,524,777 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.64 at $26.27, with 6,331,408 shares traded. This represents a 63.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.76 at $33.77, with 5,855,783 shares traded. This represents a 8.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.73 at $191.00, with 3,997,320 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 95.5% of the target price of $200.



Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) is +0.6 at $2.73, with 3,427,777 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRCL is in the "strong buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.71 at $149.11, with 2,757,516 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +0.01 at $3.34, with 2,483,630 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 256.92% of the target price of $1.3.



Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) is +5.86 at $27.00, with 1,992,642 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.02. JWN's current last sale is 135% of the target price of $20.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.86 at $13.46, with 1,919,481 shares traded. F's current last sale is 89.73% of the target price of $15.



Carvana Co. (CVNA) is -0.31 at $13.94, with 1,097,158 shares traded. CVNA's current last sale is 139.4% of the target price of $10.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is +0.08 at $2.91, with 846,342 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1 at $11.86, with 593,978 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is -2.37 at $18.60, with 480,609 shares traded. SI's current last sale is 132.86% of the target price of $14.

