Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 3, 2022 : FB, TLMD, TQQQ, SQQQ, QQQ, SNAP, LYG, AAPL, F, NIO, ZEV, SQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -355.61 to 14,784.13. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,453,361 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) is -71.79 at $251.21, with 5,489,100 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FB is in the "buy range".



SOC Telemed, Inc. (TLMD) is +2.1764 at $2.82, with 3,747,216 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TLMD is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -4.07 at $60.43, with 1,637,961 shares traded. This represents a 61.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +2.23 at $37.94, with 1,528,538 shares traded. This represents a 34.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -7.75 at $360.74, with 1,416,796 shares traded. This represents a 21.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -5.3 at $26.77, with 1,170,714 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snap Plunges 22% After-Hours on Disappointing Q3 Results



Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) is -0.04 at $2.85, with 978,730 shares traded. LYG's current last sale is 123.91% of the target price of $2.3.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.74 at $174.10, with 878,129 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.35 at $20.28, with 434,316 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.43. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.83 at $22.93, with 429,692 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Lightning eMotors, Inc (ZEV) is +0.63 at $4.98, with 421,779 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZEV is in the "buy range".



Block, Inc. (SQ) is -8.24 at $105.80, with 411,968 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SQ is in the "buy range".

