Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 3, 2021 : AMC, CRBP, LIZI, ZYNE, NOK, X, CCIV, TLRY, GME, BABA, SQQQ, APHA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 101.64 to 13,557.76. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 33,177,651 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.16 at $7.98, with 7,101,704 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 199.5% of the target price of $4.



Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) is +0.47 at $3.05, with 3,723,234 shares traded. CRBP's current last sale is 234.62% of the target price of $1.3.



LIZHI INC. (LIZI) is +1.54 at $6.70, with 3,629,322 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LIZI is in the "buy range".



Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) is +0.68 at $4.24, with 3,001,784 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZYNE is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.1299 at $4.66, with 2,873,331 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/4/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.12 per share, which represents a 17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



United States Steel Corporation (X) is -1.34 at $16.30, with 2,427,426 shares traded. X's current last sale is 203.75% of the target price of $8.



Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is -1.29 at $30.85, with 2,325,295 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +2.8 at $26.29, with 2,149,824 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is -0.5 at $89.50, with 1,798,429 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 639.29% of the target price of $14.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +9.9 at $264.40, with 1,551,149 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.62. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.28 at $12.69, with 1,088,334 shares traded. This represents a -.94% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



Aphria Inc. (APHA) is +1.08 at $15.82, with 885,954 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

