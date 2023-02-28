Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 28, 2023 : TSLA, TQQQ, RNER, SQQQ, AMC, CCL, NCLH, CVS, TSLL, FPAC, QQQ, DAL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 6.1 to 12,063.89. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 39,560,333 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.54 at $211.17, with 3,321,517 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 103.01% of the target price of $205.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.1 at $22.34, with 3,170,731 shares traded. This represents a 38.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (RNER) is +2.7 at $7.75, with 2,945,238 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.17 at $38.76, with 2,561,145 shares traded. This represents a 24.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.25 at $7.86, with 2,035,426 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AMC Entertainment Books Smaller-than-Feared Q4 Loss



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.15 at $10.68, with 1,062,109 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 106.8% of the target price of $10.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -0.9799 at $15.52, with 946,818 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 77.6% of the target price of $20.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is +0.06 at $84.90, with 928,803 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.19. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.33 at $13.40, with 886,647 shares traded. This represents a 188.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) is -0.01 at $10.19, with 830,443 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.5 at $294.44, with 671,073 shares traded. This represents a 15.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is +0.11 at $37.95, with 648,492 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.61. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "buy range".

