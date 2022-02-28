Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 28, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, BP, AUPH, FHN, AEG, NIO, PLTR, YNDX, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is to 14,009.1. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 23,242,907 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.91 at $50.00, with 2,958,852 shares traded. This represents a 33.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.55 at $42.72, with 2,658,010 shares traded. This represents a 51.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -4.23 at $341.54, with 1,931,418 shares traded. This represents a 14.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



UBS AG (UBS) is -0.74 at $18.11, with 1,867,956 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBS is in the "buy range".



BP p.l.c. (BP) is -2.44 at $28.29, with 1,181,887 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 88.41% of the target price of $32.



Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) is -3.24 at $13.00, with 1,039,570 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AUPH is in the "buy range".



First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is +5.95 at $24.20, with 1,035,283 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FHN is in the "buy range".



Aegon NV (AEG) is -0.28 at $4.89, with 1,031,589 shares traded.AEG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/3/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.2 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.14 at $21.08, with 1,024,844 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/7/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.25 at $11.72, with 921,164 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 66.97% of the target price of $17.5.



Yandex N.V. (YNDX) is -4.04 at $14.90, with 820,846 shares traded. YNDX's current last sale is 18.86% of the target price of $79.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.8 at $163.05, with 758,403 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

