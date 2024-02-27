Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 27, 2024 : SOUN, LUNR, SQQQ, BBAI, U, IBIT, TSLA, NCLH, TQQQ, NIO, GOTU, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 35.27 to 17,968.6. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 98,168,951 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +1.105 at $6.86, with 29,946,885 shares traded.SOUN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/29/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a -15 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is -1.3 at $4.97, with 5,227,251 shares traded.LUNR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/4/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.04 at $11.11, with 2,682,277 shares traded. This represents a 2.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.23 at $2.72, with 2,429,298 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 77.71% of the target price of $3.5.



Unity Software Inc. (U) is -4.39 at $28.65, with 2,256,740 shares traded. U's current last sale is 81.86% of the target price of $35.



iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is +1.4 at $32.52, with 2,244,664 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +4.04 at $203.44, with 1,933,498 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 91.64% of the target price of $222.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +1.5 at $17.43, with 1,597,655 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 96.83% of the target price of $18.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.23 at $59.77, with 1,572,160 shares traded. This represents a 196.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.15 at $5.80, with 1,535,738 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/5/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.51 per share, which represents a -51 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is -0.07 at $5.87, with 1,441,455 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.9 at $15.68, with 1,407,799 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.