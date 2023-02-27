Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 27, 2023 : GM, AWIN, TQQQ, TSLA, SQQQ, FUBO, DASH, AVTR, FPAC, UBER, MSFT, QQQ

February 27, 2023 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 111.51 to 12,081.16. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 68,777,018 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

General Motors Company (GM) is +0.17 at $39.35, with 5,620,343 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.38. GM's current last sale is 85.54% of the target price of $46.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) is +0.54 at $2.22, with 4,735,442 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.4115 at $22.18, with 3,610,921 shares traded. This represents a 37.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +4.85 at $201.73, with 2,524,839 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 98.4% of the target price of $205.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.7612 at $39.03, with 1,798,204 shares traded. This represents a 25.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is +0.12 at $2.44, with 1,779,943 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is +0.52 at $55.61, with 1,640,120 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.6. DASH's current last sale is 70.39% of the target price of $79.

Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) is +0.86 at $25.48, with 1,302,088 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.38. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVTR is in the "buy range".

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) is +0.04 at $10.19, with 1,233,023 shares traded.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.24 at $33.64, with 1,199,622 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.14. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +1.33 at $250.55, with 696,522 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.949 at $293.80, with 641,912 shares traded. This represents a 15.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

