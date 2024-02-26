Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 26, 2024 : LUNR, LI, SQQQ, NIO, AGTI, TQQQ, ALT, ACI, RIVN, BEKE, PLTR, SONY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 44.45 to 17,982.06. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 48,686,084 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is -2.52 at $7.07, with 5,196,002 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LUNR is in the "strong buy range".



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +3.66 at $38.46, with 2,295,977 shares traded. LI's current last sale is 78.49% of the target price of $49.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.02 at $11.10, with 2,180,058 shares traded. This represents a 2.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.14 at $5.54, with 2,022,503 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 60.22% of the target price of $9.2.



Agiliti, Inc. (AGTI) is +2.23 at $9.87, with 1,949,652 shares traded. AGTI's current last sale is 109.67% of the target price of $9.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.21 at $59.83, with 1,576,584 shares traded. This represents a 197.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is +1.75 at $10.95, with 1,524,558 shares traded.ALT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/27/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.34 per share, which represents a -43 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) is unchanged at $21.44, with 1,430,300 shares traded. ACI's current last sale is 80.91% of the target price of $26.5.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +0.19 at $10.26, with 1,087,714 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -0.19 at $13.95, with 1,056,205 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.11 at $23.08, with 474,595 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. PLTR's current last sale is 115.4% of the target price of $20.



Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is -1.3824 at $86.53, with 340,560 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SONY is in the "buy range".

