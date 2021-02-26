Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 26, 2021 : AMC, SQQQ, QQQ, GME, NIO, PLTR, CCIV, SOS, AAPL, TQQQ, AAL, TSLA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 105.9 to 12,934.21. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 31,508,157 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.08 at $8.21, with 6,041,755 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 205.25% of the target price of $4.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.09 at $14.61, with 4,990,871 shares traded. This represents a 24.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.505 at $313.34, with 3,028,287 shares traded. This represents a 89.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +11.5 at $120.23, with 2,845,973 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 858.79% of the target price of $14.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.45 at $45.36, with 2,397,424 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/1/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.16 per share, which represents a -40 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.56 at $23.40, with 2,319,881 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 156% of the target price of $15.



Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is +1.74 at $29.56, with 2,071,134 shares traded.



SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.66 at $5.38, with 1,831,868 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.45 at $121.44, with 1,538,159 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.41 at $88.31, with 1,091,795 shares traded. This represents a 447.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.5 at $20.36, with 819,511 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 156.62% of the target price of $13.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.22 at $679.00, with 810,905 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 117.47% of the target price of $578.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.