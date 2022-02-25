Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 25, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, ZNGA, QQQ, AEG, YNDX, KAR, AAPL, NIO, UBS, PLTR, SQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 93.88 to 14,068.55. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,440,333 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.96 at $50.52, with 4,678,237 shares traded. This represents a 34.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.88 at $42.44, with 2,692,497 shares traded. This represents a 50.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is +0.28 at $9.09, with 1,926,121 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.05 at $342.54, with 1,728,737 shares traded. This represents a 15.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Aegon NV (AEG) is +0.06 at $5.04, with 1,624,555 shares traded.AEG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/3/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.2 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Yandex N.V. (YNDX) is +4.529 at $24.85, with 1,473,710 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



KAR Auction Services, Inc (KAR) is +8.9404 at $22.63, with 1,104,714 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KAR is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.31 at $164.05, with 851,894 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.46 at $21.68, with 748,094 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



UBS AG (UBS) is +0.71 at $18.66, with 663,655 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBS is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.121 at $11.95, with 605,936 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 68.29% of the target price of $17.5.



Block, Inc. (SQ) is +18.41 at $113.40, with 581,508 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SQ is in the "buy range".

