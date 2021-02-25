Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 25, 2021 : AMC, GME, NOK, CCIV, EXPR, PLTR, ASRV, SQQQ, LI, QQQ, AAL, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -87.4 to 13,214.79. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 31,817,491 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +1.3 at $10.39, with 26,065,570 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +60.44 at $152.15, with 9,091,739 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 1,086.79% of the target price of $14.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.23 at $4.27, with 8,227,905 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 88.04% of the target price of $4.85.



Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is +0.53 at $29.23, with 4,810,282 shares traded.



Express, Inc. (EXPR) is +0.33 at $3.58, with 4,253,862 shares traded. EXPR's current last sale is 238.67% of the target price of $1.5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.7 at $25.69, with 2,429,383 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 171.27% of the target price of $15.



AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) is +1.09 at $5.20, with 2,364,695 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.41 at $13.70, with 2,112,292 shares traded. This represents a 16.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +0.21 at $28.89, with 1,840,192 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Li Auto Inc. Announces Safety Evaluation Results



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.24 at $320.89, with 1,258,060 shares traded. This represents a 94.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.4 at $22.22, with 1,233,158 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.49. AAL's current last sale is 170.92% of the target price of $13.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.98 at $124.37, with 1,006,070 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

