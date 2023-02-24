Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 24, 2023 : BAER, SQQQ, TQQQ, ON, TSLA, QQQ, LLAP, SQ, CVNA, NIO, BABA, AMAM

Pre-Market
February 24, 2023 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -204.14 to 11,976. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,407,170 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (BAER) is +3.18 at $7.60, with 4,426,250 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.03 at $38.88, with 3,827,260 shares traded. This represents a 24.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.62 at $22.31, with 3,330,619 shares traded. This represents a 38.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is -0.39 at $78.00, with 1,633,657 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ON is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.19 at $198.88, with 1,120,985 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 97.01% of the target price of $205.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.62 at $294.20, with 885,958 shares traded. This represents a 15.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is -0.08 at $2.89, with 639,807 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LLAP is in the "buy range".

Block, Inc. (SQ) is +5.04 at $79.19, with 572,943 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SQ is in the "buy range".

Carvana Co. (CVNA) is -1.09 at $8.99, with 571,904 shares traded. CVNA's current last sale is 89.9% of the target price of $10.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1101 at $9.68, with 512,611 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/1/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.51 at $91.65, with 444,744 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 64.32% of the target price of $142.5.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is -0.84 at $5.69, with 324,242 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

